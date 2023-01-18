M&G Investments picks top two prospects for year

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares
Critics of Transnet appear to be heralded, while those parties with a more sober approach seem to be relegated to the margins
Kganyago’s comments come as ANC wants central bank’s mandate to change
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Business Day TV speaks to Izaak Breitenbach, head of the SA Poultry Association’s broiler board
Business Day TV speaks to Seleho Tsatsi, investment analyst at Anchor Capital
Respondents to SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey say power tariff increases and persistent load-shedding are likely to aggravate the situation
DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
SA cricketing star retires from the game
‘Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Ant-Man’ sequels allowed into cinemas for the first time in nearly four years
M&G Investments is optimistic about the 2023 prospects of two JSE-listed property companies operating in Europe, Hammerson and Sirius Real Estate.
Hammerson owns premium retail assets in the UK, France and Ireland. In the past five years the company has survived a retail property apocalypse of online retailers eating into market share, department stores going bust and the pandemic-induced lockdowns negatively affecting operations...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
M&G Investments picks top two prospects for year
M&G Investments is optimistic about the 2023 prospects of two JSE-listed property companies operating in Europe, Hammerson and Sirius Real Estate.
Hammerson owns premium retail assets in the UK, France and Ireland. In the past five years the company has survived a retail property apocalypse of online retailers eating into market share, department stores going bust and the pandemic-induced lockdowns negatively affecting operations...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.