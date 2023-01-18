Companies / Property

M&G Investments picks top two prospects for year

18 January 2023 - 20:12 Denise Mhlanga

M&G Investments is optimistic about the 2023 prospects of two JSE-listed property companies operating in Europe, Hammerson and Sirius Real Estate.

Hammerson owns premium retail assets in the UK, France and Ireland. In the past five years the company has survived a retail property apocalypse of online retailers eating into market share, department stores going bust and the pandemic-induced lockdowns negatively affecting operations...

