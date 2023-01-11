Investors remain upbeat before Thursday’s US CPI report, buoyed by December’s positive jobs report
A coalition of opposition parties would be a better bet than one of the ANC and its minions
GrainSA wants Eskom to reduce load-shedding in irrigated areas until the end of February when the growing season ends, while AgriSA is meeting the Department of Agriculture to discuss the matter
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Legal proceedings against actions of former executives could see deal reversed
BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index improves for the first time in 7 months, but clearing house warns 2023 is unlikely to be much different to last year
Moody’s says the industry is focusing increasingly on so-called secondary perils, such as convective storms and wildfires
Church Commissioners, who manage its £10bn investment portfolio, will use the money 'to address past wrongs'
Joburg Super Kings overcome a poor start to conquer Durban's Super Giants
Electrification is seen as a challenge for Suzuki’s Indian unit Maruti which wants New Delhi to incentivise all cleaner technologies, including hybrid and ethanol
Globally, economic and political uncertainty coupled with the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to affect the performance of global real estate markets in years to come.
Rising inflation and interest rates in many markets have slowed investment levels, leasing and sales activity...
Innovation needed to navigate the murky global real estate landscape
The transformational shifts in how buildings are used, valued and transacted require a new approach to investing and managing real estate
