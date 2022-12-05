Companies / Property

Hyprop says balance sheet is strong enough to survive rising rates, inflation

Focus remains on debt reduction and prudent capital allocation

05 December 2022 - 19:20 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed Hyprop Investments says it is well positioned to weather the economic headwinds of rising interest rates and inflation thanks to improved trading at its malls and a strong balance sheet.

In a pre-close update on Monday, Hyprop said all of its dominant retail centres in SA and Eastern Europe have continued to enjoy more buoyant trading conditions over the past few months...

