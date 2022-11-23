Indluplace hikes payout despite economic uncertainty

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
The World Cup host mistreats workers and visitors, and women are second-class citizens
Violence against women and children also shows no signs of abating in police ministry’s latest quarterly report
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
The residential-focused company remains upbeat about growing its distributions, but improving occupancies in its student portfolio is ‘critical’
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
All sectors, including the financial sector, must be innovative and take ownership of the transformation agenda
Protesters say Gautam Adani’s $900m port will wreak havoc with the livelihood of their fishing community
Sean Tarry bids for his fifth Summer Cup win in the last six years on Saturday and bookmaker Lance Michael believes Litigation is the pick of his runners
Motorists have various alternatives, though a visit to a driving licence testing centre or the Post Office still the cheapest option
Residential-focused Indluplace Properties has been able to pass gradual rental increases onto tenants and improve occupancies, but warned its current operating environment remains unpredictable amid SA’s slow economic growth and as financially constrained households grapple with headwinds.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), valued at R1.01bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its annual results to end-September that it remains upbeat about growing its distributions, but added that improving occupancies in its student portfolio is “critical”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Indluplace hikes payout despite economic uncertainty
The residential-focused company remains upbeat about growing its distributions, but improving occupancies in its student portfolio is ‘critical’
Residential-focused Indluplace Properties has been able to pass gradual rental increases onto tenants and improve occupancies, but warned its current operating environment remains unpredictable amid SA’s slow economic growth and as financially constrained households grapple with headwinds.
The real estate investment trust (Reit), valued at R1.01bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its annual results to end-September that it remains upbeat about growing its distributions, but added that improving occupancies in its student portfolio is “critical”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.