Indluplace hikes payout despite economic uncertainty

The residential-focused company remains upbeat about growing its distributions, but improving occupancies in its student portfolio is ‘critical’

23 November 2022 - 15:20 Nico Gous

Residential-focused Indluplace Properties has been able to pass gradual rental increases onto tenants and improve occupancies, but warned its current operating environment remains unpredictable amid SA’s slow economic growth and as financially constrained households grapple with headwinds.

The real estate investment trust (Reit), valued at R1.01bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its annual results to end-September that it remains upbeat about growing its distributions, but added that improving occupancies in its student portfolio is “critical”...

