Flight to quality boosts Redefine’s office portfolio

COO Leon Kok says though the market favours tenants, the company is experiencing good demand for quality-rated office buildings

20 November 2022 - 17:01 Denise Mhlanga

Redefine Properties continues to benefit from a flight to quality as tenants seek A- and premium-grade office buildings.

As employees continue to return to offices, Redefine’s Sandton offices, which are mostly located close to the Gautrain station, and other businesses within the Sandton CBD are seeing high demand for space and reductions in vacancies. These include Alice Lane, 115 West Street, 90 Rivonia, 2 Pybus and 90 Grayston...

