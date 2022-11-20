Rand firms 1.1% but does not hold gains in thin Asian weekend trade
It’s important to remember to care about the ANC’s elective conference as we take a summer break — like it or not, Nasrec matters
Of 55 AU member states, 43 ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Area agreement but implementation lags
Tuesday’s strike is expected to affect border control, revenue collection and police services
Crypto exchange seeks permission to pay claims of up to $9.3m after an interim order and up to $17.5m after the entry of the final order
Agency expects fiscal drain to SOEs with weak balance sheets will continue
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
Former US president says he has no interest in returning to the social media platform after being banned two years ago
Coach Jacques Nienaber says they want as many players as possible to get game time on tour before Rugby World Cup next year
Next year’s inaugural season will comprise seven events with three races each.
Redefine Properties continues to benefit from a flight to quality as tenants seek A- and premium-grade office buildings.
As employees continue to return to offices, Redefine’s Sandton offices, which are mostly located close to the Gautrain station, and other businesses within the Sandton CBD are seeing high demand for space and reductions in vacancies. These include Alice Lane, 115 West Street, 90 Rivonia, 2 Pybus and 90 Grayston...
Flight to quality boosts Redefine’s office portfolio
COO Leon Kok says though the market favours tenants, the company is experiencing good demand for quality-rated office buildings
