Companies / Property

Sirius expects rental growth as demand for space increases

Untapped opportunities exist to further unlock value and grow rental income within the portfolio

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 10:31 Denise Mhlanga

Sirius Real Estate, the owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK, saw rentals grow 2%-4% for the six months ended September.

In Germany, the like-for-like annualised rent roll rose 2.4% to €115.2m (R2.06bn), with the UK growing 4.1% to £46.5m (R955.4m). ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.