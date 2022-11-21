Companies / Property

Prime logistic assets continue to outperform as demand outstrips supply, says Fortress

Selling of noncore assets and capital recycling into premium assets underpin Reit’s performance

BL Premium
21 November 2022 - 20:22 Denise Mhlanga

With increasing demand and limited supply of logistics assets in SA as well as Central and Eastern Europe, Fortress Reit says its portfolio continues to outperform.

In a trading and preclose operational update, the company said on Monday the reporting period was characterised by continued strong operational performance in the direct portfolio and better-than-expected results from Nepi Rockcastle...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.