Companies / Property

European logistics sector faces volatility, says Investec Property Fund boss

Higher interest rates are expected to hurt earnings in the second half, says CEO Andrew Wooler

BL Premium
22 November 2022 - 21:16 Denise Mhlanga

Investec Property Fund (IPF) says faster-than-expected interest rate increases will have a detrimental effect on its second-half performance.

Rising interest rates drive up the cost of servicing debt, while real estate investors also have to take into account the rising cost of refinancing debt that has matured...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.