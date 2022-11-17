Companies / Property

Q&A: Exemplar CEO Jason McCormick sees appeal of buoyant rural and township malls

High and ever-increasing municipal and administrative costs remain a major challenge

17 November 2022 - 19:51 Denise Mhlanga

Rural and township mall investor Exemplar REITail is confident about this sector of the market that remains largely untapped, giving it first-mover advantage.

The leading developer, owner and manager of rural and township malls was born from McCormick Property Development, a company that pioneered retail developments in this sector more than four decades ago...

