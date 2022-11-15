Stor-Age flourishes as people need more space to keep their things

Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Jazz pianist Count Basie believed he was not the boss of the band but the fulcrum of a collective of equals
Recent strength of the rand relative to the dollar is likely to keep costs below July’s all-time high, AA says
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Development of meat replacements, and products that use animal and non-animal proteins, will continue
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer credit index
These are the first wind energy deals to reach conclusion since round 4 of the REIPPP in 2018
The two countries have agreed to resume bilateral talks on climate change, economic stability and health and food security
The 12-time winning daughter of Captain Al runs in the third race over 1,400m
Self-storage property fund Stor-Age is flourishing amid high inflation worldwide, interest-rate hikes and the energy crisis in Europe. That is because its business model is underpinned by demand from people moving or in need of storage after life-changing events, such as death, separation, downsizing, moving and emigration.
“In addition, the hybrid working model, new customer adoption, greater levels of mobility, micro-living, the growth of online retailers and protracted demand from existing customers renting for longer periods continues to underpin demand and higher occupancy levels,” the company said on Tuesday in its interim results...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Stor-Age flourishes as people need more space to keep their things
The board anticipates its dividend growing about 5%-6% for the financial year end-March
Self-storage property fund Stor-Age is flourishing amid high inflation worldwide, interest-rate hikes and the energy crisis in Europe. That is because its business model is underpinned by demand from people moving or in need of storage after life-changing events, such as death, separation, downsizing, moving and emigration.
“In addition, the hybrid working model, new customer adoption, greater levels of mobility, micro-living, the growth of online retailers and protracted demand from existing customers renting for longer periods continues to underpin demand and higher occupancy levels,” the company said on Tuesday in its interim results...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.