Balwin ups dividend as semigration boosts interim results

Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
The private sector is an important bulwark against state failure but this is not a sustainable solution
The power plant will be converted into a renewable generation site powered by 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind power, and 150MW of storage batteries
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
A total of 154 people died in a crush in Itaewon in Seoul
Young rider gets R7,000 penalty for excessive use of whip in Java Stakes
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
Balwin Properties has benefited from semigration despite rising interest rates and a constrained economy, the sectional title developer said on Monday in its interim results.
The number of apartments recognised in its revenue for the period end-August grew 7.85% to 1,360. Most of these were in Gauteng with just less than a half, followed by the Western Cape with just more than one-third. Gauteng’s contribution to total revenue from the sale of apartments fell 13 percentage points to 47%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Balwin ups dividend as semigration boosts interim results
Gauteng’s contribution to total revenue from the sale of apartments fell 13 percentage points year on year to 47%
Balwin Properties has benefited from semigration despite rising interest rates and a constrained economy, the sectional title developer said on Monday in its interim results.
The number of apartments recognised in its revenue for the period end-August grew 7.85% to 1,360. Most of these were in Gauteng with just less than a half, followed by the Western Cape with just more than one-third. Gauteng’s contribution to total revenue from the sale of apartments fell 13 percentage points to 47%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.