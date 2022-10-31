×

Companies / Property

Balwin ups dividend as semigration boosts interim results

Gauteng’s contribution to total revenue from the sale of apartments fell 13 percentage points year on year to 47%

31 October 2022 - 08:29 Nico Gous

Balwin Properties has benefited from semigration despite rising interest rates and a constrained economy, the sectional title developer said on Monday in its interim results.

The number of apartments recognised in its revenue for the period end-August grew 7.85% to 1,360. Most of these were in Gauteng with just less than a half, followed by the Western Cape with just more than one-third. Gauteng’s contribution to total revenue from the sale of apartments fell 13 percentage points to 47%...

