Companies / Property

Inospace buys two assets in Cape Town airport industrial hub for R35m

Smaller last-mile logistics assets have shown resilience due to growing demand for warehouse and distribution centre facilities

24 October 2022 - 15:45 Denise Mhlanga

Inospace, SA’s leading owner and operator of serviced logistics, has acquired two last-mile logistics properties at Cape Town International Airport for R35m from a private investment fund.

The acquisition funded by cash and bank debt is part of the unlisted fund’s ambition to reach an annual investment target of R1bn by the end of its financial year in February 2023...

