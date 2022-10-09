×

Vukile invests R9m to develop emerging retailers at its malls

BL Premium
09 October 2022 - 18:01 Denise Mhlanga

Vukile Property Fund has invested about R9m in bringing informal businesses from the townships to its malls to build a pipeline of new tenants for its retail portfolio in SA.

The nine businesses will trade rent-free for a year at selected shopping centres in Gauteng while being mentored to improve their operations...

