Inospace, SA’s leading owner and operator of serviced logistics, intends growing its non-real-estate services income as demand for logistics and warehousing facilities continues to outstrip supply in some areas.
Inospace will capitalise on renting out logistics and warehouse equipment such as pallet racks and shelving solutions to more than 1,500 tenants across its 50 logistics parks in Cape Town and Johannesburg...
Inospace to more than triple its non-real-estate services revenue by 2025
Renting out logistics and warehouse equipment to tenants is already generating revenue for the unlisted entity
