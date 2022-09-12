Tough times ahead for the retail property sector

Market moves have been erratic over the last few weeks amid fears that excessively high interest rates could tip the global economy into a recession
A puppet is still a puppet and one like Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is straight out of the Middle Ages, writes Tom Eaton
Acting public protector concerned that her boss suggested her office is unable or ill-equipped to complete certain investigations in her absence
Nominations for party’s new leaders open on Monday
The investment bank reported a 48% slump in quarterly profit in July
Exports of broken rice have been banned and a 20% duty on higher grades could drive up prices
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Details of latest round of debt forgiveness weren’t made public but study estimates it could be about 1% of what the continent owes China
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
This wallet-friendly endurance race is open only to jalopies that cost under R50,000
SA’s retail property sector is facing tough times as rising interest rates and inflation put pressure on household and disposable income, resulting in reduced discretionary spending.
This puts added pressure on the sector, which has still not fully recovered from financial losses it suffered as a result of trade restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in 2020. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Tough times ahead for the retail property sector
Due to rising interest rates, the sector is showing signs of pressure that are likely to carry on until 2023
SA’s retail property sector is facing tough times as rising interest rates and inflation put pressure on household and disposable income, resulting in reduced discretionary spending.
This puts added pressure on the sector, which has still not fully recovered from financial losses it suffered as a result of trade restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in 2020. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.