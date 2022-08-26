×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Debt-laden Rebosis in business rescue, suspends JSE trading

The company believes a return to sustainability may be achievable under an experienced practitioner

BL Premium
26 August 2022 - 17:34
UPDATED 28 August 2022 - 16:34

Financially stressed Rebosis Property Fund has gone into business rescue in which it will implement a turnaround plan in a bid to stay afloat.

In a Sens announcement on Friday, Rebosis cited rising interest rates as one of the main reasons for applying for the protection...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.