the ghost train
THE FINANCE GHOST: Listed property – a ‘solid’ sector?
Owners of shopping malls will breathe easier now the mask mandate has been scrapped
07 July 2022 - 05:00
The property sector put in a great performance in 2021, admittedly off an awful base. If you bought STXPRO, the Satrix property exchange traded fund (ETF), at the start of 2021 you would have gained more than 30% in value at the end of 12 months. Sadly, a nasty drop since then means you would now be less than 10% up from your entry price.
That ETF is now trading about 40% lower than at the start of 2020, before the pandemic broke the property sector. Expressed differently, it would take a 66% gain to get back to those levels. This is either a heartbreak or an opportunity, depending on when you entered a position in this sector (if at all)...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now