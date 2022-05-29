Financially stressed Rebosis battles vacancies at one of its large malls
The company is working with a retail specialist to turn Forest Hill mall in Gauteng into a profitable centre
29 May 2022 - 16:40
With rising interest rates and higher food and fuel costs expected to constrain consumer spending, Rebosis Property Fund says it is relooking tenant mixes within its retail centres to remain relevant.
Despite the easing in trading restrictions and shoppers returning to malls, its Forest Hill City shopping centre in Tshwane is battling high vacancies...
