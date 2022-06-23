Money & Investing REITS VS BONDS Is it time to re-enter Reits? Property stocks are still a riskier bet than bonds, but the sector offers recovery upside for patient investors

Income chasers who bailed out of property stocks over the past two years on the back of dwindling dividends — or a complete halt of dividend payouts in some cases — are no doubt starting to ponder whether it’s time to re-enter the fray.

After all, the bulk of real estate investment trusts (Reits) that released results or trading updates in recent weeks have reported a noticeable recovery in earnings...