Township and rural retail property owner Exemplar is set to reopen the first part of its property that was damaged the most during the civil unrest and looting in July 2021.
The first phase, which will reopen on Thursday, makes up 42.5% of the total budgeted rent for the Greater Edendale Mall in Pietermaritzburg, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday. The second part is due to start trading again in December and the third in April 2023...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Exemplar reopening first part of KZN mall damaged in July unrest
The company reached a settlement of R52.4m with Sasria in May for five properties that were damaged in KZN and Gauteng
