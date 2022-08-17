×

Companies / Property

Emira targets R200m in office building disposals

Landlord will sell some of its sectional title assets to owner-occupiers to reduce its exposure

17 August 2022 - 20:19 Denise Mhlanga

Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, aims to reduce its exposure to the office sector with R200m in targeted disposals.

Offices make up 21.9% of the company’s portfolio, with a value of R2.9bn. With ongoing struggles in the SA office property sector, Emira saw vacancies reduce slightly to 15% at end-June from 17% previously...

