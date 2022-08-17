Emira targets R200m in office building disposals

Bourse gives up most of the previous day’s gains after mining companies were hit by weaker commodity prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
Gauteng MEC asks mayor Randall Williams to respond to allegations over orders to support a bid proposal for refurbishment
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
With resolutions not met at the AGM, it remains to be seen what Fortress’s next move will be in resolving its dual share structure
Wage increases above the Reserve Bank’s inflation target range of 3-6% raise the prospect of a wage price spiral with second-round effects on inflation, Bank deputy governor warns
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Federal Reserve officials said it may take longer than expected for inflation to ease, minutes from latest meeting show
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, aims to reduce its exposure to the office sector with R200m in targeted disposals.
Offices make up 21.9% of the company’s portfolio, with a value of R2.9bn. With ongoing struggles in the SA office property sector, Emira saw vacancies reduce slightly to 15% at end-June from 17% previously...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Emira targets R200m in office building disposals
Landlord will sell some of its sectional title assets to owner-occupiers to reduce its exposure
Emira Property Fund, which owns a diversified property portfolio in SA and the US, aims to reduce its exposure to the office sector with R200m in targeted disposals.
Offices make up 21.9% of the company’s portfolio, with a value of R2.9bn. With ongoing struggles in the SA office property sector, Emira saw vacancies reduce slightly to 15% at end-June from 17% previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.