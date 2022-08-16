×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Sirius appoints interim CFO

The company says current CFO Diarmuid Kelly will take 12 months’ paternity leave from September 22

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 11:20 Nico Gous

Sirius Real Estate has appointed an interim CFO because Diarmuid Kelly will take 12 months’ paternity leave from September 22, the company said on Tuesday.

Alistair Marks, current CIO and former CFO, will fill the gap while the company looks for a new CFO...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.