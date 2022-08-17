Market data including bonds and fuel prices
All the Nedlac parties have started afresh on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s much-trumpeted social compact, but to what end?
Former government adviser Salim Abdool Karim warns of ongoing use of non-efficacious treatments
The governing party is discussing whether those criminally convicted of a serious crime should still have a home in the ANC
Headline earnings per share are expected to fall by between 47% and 52% in the miner's half-year, with gold production falling by more than three quarters
Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
The claim by Sars that it costs the country R31bn is wrong — the real cost is about R4bn a year
Central bank increases the benchmark rate to 22% to address the economy’s deterioration amid crippling inflation
Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortjé make full use of conducive conditions to rip through the England top order
German traffic police are investigating the cause of the incident, which police say involved an autonomous vehicle
The majority of Fortress Reit A and B shareholders at an AGM on Wednesday voted against a proposed share scheme in which the company sought to exchange each A-ordinary share for 3.01 B shares.
In June, Fortress said that if shareholders favoured the proposal, Fortress A shareholders will receive 80% of Fortress’s distributions, with the remaining 20% going to Fortress B shareholders...
Back to the drawing board at Fortress after latest share scheme rejected
With resolutions not met at the AGM, it remains to be seen what Fortress’s next move will be in resolving its dual share structure
