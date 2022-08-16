Cape Town CBD still first choice for property investors and developers

Dollar rebounds after data shows lower-than-expected inflation in the US, denting the Aussie, euro and yuan
Companies that dived into social media early reaped the rewards and the same will apply to the metaverse, which is going to affect almost every department in every company, in the same way that ...
Finance minister is not expected to appear before the commission on the matter yet
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Top US retailer’s revenue rose 8.4% to $152.86bn in second quarter, helped by demand for food and other essentials
July credit and debit card transactions and vehicle sales show us demand is strong
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The attempt on the writer’s life is not an isolated incident; those who dared criticise Islamic beliefs have faced similar threats
Crystal Palace player tells of receiving hundreds of abusive messages after Liverpool striker sent off
Failing to reduce CO² emissions to set targets could cost the carmaker as much as $572m in penalties from US authorities
Cape Town’s CBD kept pulling property investment even at the height of Covid-19, and its prospects are improving.
With the economy opening up, and the pandemic receding, new property investors are buying in the city and existing investors are returning...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Cape Town CBD still first choice for property investors and developers
The city has SA’s most dynamic city centre, according to an industry report
Cape Town’s CBD kept pulling property investment even at the height of Covid-19, and its prospects are improving.
With the economy opening up, and the pandemic receding, new property investors are buying in the city and existing investors are returning...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.