Companies / Property

Cape Town CBD still first choice for property investors and developers

The city has SA’s most dynamic city centre, according to an industry report

16 August 2022 - 17:29 Denise Mhlanga

Cape Town’s CBD kept pulling property investment even at the height of Covid-19, and its prospects are improving.

With the economy opening up, and the pandemic receding, new property investors are buying in the city and existing investors are returning...

