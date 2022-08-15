Market data including bonds and fuel prices
That turnip Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed beyond any doubt that the party cannot be renewed or rehabilitated
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
IAEA has warned of disaster as shelling continues near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
It is likely to be a summer of content for SA’s luxury property sector if the current demand for swanky rental pads by foreigners and locals is anything to go by.
Property experts are seeing a strong recovery in luxury rentals in the Western Cape’s Atlantic seaboard, Constantia Upper, Bishopscourt, Paarl, Franschhoek, Sandton and Johannesburg North in Gauteng. Luxury estates are again achieving monthly rentals of more than R100,000 per month...
Foreigners line up for SA's luxurious rental pads with hefty price tags
Seeff says high demand for luxury rentals has pushed prices up between 15% and 20% from last year
