Foreigners line up for SA’s luxurious rental pads with hefty price tags

Seeff says high demand for luxury rentals has pushed prices up between 15% and 20% from last year

15 August 2022 - 20:06 SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER

It is likely to be a summer of content for SA’s luxury property sector if the current demand for swanky rental pads by foreigners and locals is anything to go by.

Property experts are seeing a strong recovery in luxury rentals in the Western Cape’s Atlantic seaboard, Constantia Upper, Bishopscourt, Paarl, Franschhoek, Sandton and Johannesburg North in Gauteng. Luxury estates are again achieving monthly rentals of more than R100,000 per month...

