Rebosis CEO Sisa Ngebulana to step down in wake of debt-busting deal
Ngebulana was appointed in 2018 with a mandate to fix the group’s balance sheet, and will also be stepping down from the group's board
25 October 2021 - 15:32
Rebosis founder and CEO Sisa Ngebulana is set to step down at the end of November in the wake of the group inking a R6.3bn deal aimed at tackling a debt burden that dwarfs its current market value.
Ngebulana had been roped in by the group’s board in April 2018 as it battled with the fallout of its investment into a Brexit-hit UK, while there had also been apparent differences over strategy, with the Rebosis founder in favour of a retail-focused fund...
