Rebosis secures deal to sell mostly government-let office portfolio

The debt-laden group is valued at only R196m on the JSE, and would be left as a retail focused fund

22 October 2021 - 13:49 Karl Gernetzky

Rebosis Property Fund, whose debt has eroded 98% of its market value over the past five years, has inked a R6.32bn deal that would see it sell its mostly government-let commercial portfolio to a vehicle wholly-owned by Vunani Capital Partners.

Valued at only R196m on the JSE, Rebosis, led by founder Sisa Ngebulana, owns a mix of shopping malls and offices, and is currently struggling under a R9.4bn debt pile...

