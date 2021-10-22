Rebosis secures deal to sell mostly government-let office portfolio
The debt-laden group is valued at only R196m on the JSE, and would be left as a retail focused fund
22 October 2021 - 13:49
Rebosis Property Fund, whose debt has eroded 98% of its market value over the past five years, has inked a R6.32bn deal that would see it sell its mostly government-let commercial portfolio to a vehicle wholly-owned by Vunani Capital Partners.
Valued at only R196m on the JSE, Rebosis, led by founder Sisa Ngebulana, owns a mix of shopping malls and offices, and is currently struggling under a R9.4bn debt pile...
