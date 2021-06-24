Is listed property’s reputation at risk?
Investors relook at performance metrics as dividends wane and share prices continue to seesaw
24 June 2021 - 05:00
Is listed property’s reputation as a predictable asset class, providing a high and growing income stream, at risk?
It certainly seems so, given the extent to which lockdowns, amid an already stuttering economy, have wiped out the rental earnings from retail, office and industrial buildings...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now