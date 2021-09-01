Rebosis reaches deal with bank on expiring debt facilities
Property fund expects to give details of a potential rescue plan in days
01 September 2021 - 13:03
Rebosis Property Fund, whose debt has eroded 98% of its market value since 2015, said on Wednesday it would “shortly” release details of a potential rescue plan that’s been in the works for months.
Rebosis, led by founder Sisa Ngebulana, owns a mix of shopping malls and offices, most of which are let to the government...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now