Rebosis reaches deal with bank on expiring debt facilities Property fund expects to give details of a potential rescue plan in days

Rebosis Property Fund, whose debt has eroded 98% of its market value since 2015, said on Wednesday it would “shortly” release details of a potential rescue plan that’s been in the works for months.

Rebosis, led by founder Sisa Ngebulana, owns a mix of shopping malls and offices, most of which are let to the government...