STRUGGLING REITS
Pandemic brings new entrants to listed property sector
28 September 2020 - 23:10
A collapse in the fortunes of listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) between 2018 and now, has prompted many new entrants into the commercial property sector.
The FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property index (Sapy), which includes the 20 largest most liquid real estate companies on the JSE, has lost about 50%. This is far worse than in 2018, the worst year for listed property on record, when the sector lost 25.26% off the back of the Resilient group scandal.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now