Pandemic brings new entrants to listed property sector

A collapse in the fortunes of listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) between 2018 and now, has prompted many new entrants into the commercial property sector.

The FTSE/JSE SA Listed Property index (Sapy), which includes the 20 largest most liquid real estate companies on the JSE, has lost about 50%. This is far worse than in 2018, the worst year for listed property on record, when the sector lost 25.26% off the back of the Resilient group scandal.