Companies LISA STEYN: The great dividend dilemma Despite stock market resilience, yield seems to be evaporating, leaving investors puzzled BL PREMIUM

Investing in dividend-paying stocks is often punted as a way to ensure a reliable stream of income regardless of what the markets do. But in the wake of Covid-19 this simple investment truth is yet another thing the global pandemic has turned on its head.

Though stock markets have bounced back quicker than expected, jittery companies are still slashing and suspending dividends, even in some instances when they have been profitable.