LISA STEYN: The great dividend dilemma
Despite stock market resilience, yield seems to be evaporating, leaving investors puzzled
27 September 2020 - 17:55
Investing in dividend-paying stocks is often punted as a way to ensure a reliable stream of income regardless of what the markets do. But in the wake of Covid-19 this simple investment truth is yet another thing the global pandemic has turned on its head.
Though stock markets have bounced back quicker than expected, jittery companies are still slashing and suspending dividends, even in some instances when they have been profitable.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now