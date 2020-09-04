Fortress dividend battered by lockdown

Fortress Reit, the JSE-listed property group with a focus on logistics and commuter retail assets, is in a strong position to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown that derailed its dividend returns.

The company, which owns R28.4bn in assets placing it among the top 10 listed real estate investment trust (Reits) on the JSE by asset value took risk measures in the year to June such that it now has R2.8bn and a loan-to-value ratio which is at 39%, in line with the desires of most fund managers.

Fortress uses an A-B share structure that serves investors of varying risk profiles. A-class shareholders are paid their dividends from available profits first. These dividends increase at the prevailing inflation rate or 5%, whichever is lower. B-class shareholders are entitled to residual distributable income after distributions to A shares.

The group’s dividend per A share fell 32.1%, while the dividend per B share fell 51.9%.

CEO Steve Brown said Fortress had been through an incredibly difficult trading period but its balance sheet was healthy and the group was seeing strong rental collections.

“During the pandemic our overall portfolio collection has been quite strong. Between April and August our portfolio collected 93%. And in August, we collected 97%, of our rent,” Brown said.

“If you asked us in April if we’d take 90% plus collection rates this year, we’d have grabbed that,” he said.

Brown said Fortress had been achieving similar rental rates over the past three to four years on new logistics rental boxes.

“Luckily the cost of building new boxes is not growing much, which mitigates the lack of growth in rental rates,” he said.

Logistics properties accounted for about 42.3% of the group’s portfolio, with a value of R12bn. In three to years, they would account for about 60%, according to Brown.

Fortress was looking to sell its older industrial factory assets worth about R3.5bn and R2bn worth of offices. It was also selling some of its retail properties, having sold a mall during the pandemic.

Fortress also owned R12.4bn worth of shares in Nepi Rockcastle, the largest mall owner in Eastern Europe, representing a 23.3% share. This provided the group with diversification against SA risk. Brown said Nepi Rockcastle had a healthy amount of cash to pay dividends with post the Covid crash, after Nepi sold its legacy office portfolio.

However, Fortress was not yet in a position to give guidance about its dividend growth for 2021.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on local and foreign economies to date. In addition, the pandemic has introduced significant uncertainty about the future for individuals, families, businesses and entire sectors,” Fortress said.

“Given this high degree of uncertainty in local and foreign markets to which we have exposure, guidance of distributable earnings or dividends per share will not be provided until such time as a clearer picture of the impact and length of disruption emerges,” the group said.

andersona@businesslive.co.za