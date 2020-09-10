SA reits: A bad time for the B-league
Fortress B investors will get nothing this year. But the A/B option may be on its way out if shareholders approve the move
10 September 2020 - 05:00
Long-suffering B shareholders of Fortress Reit have been dealt a double whammy.
Not only have they lost nearly 80% of their capital in the year to date thanks to a plunging share price, they’re also gaining no income.
