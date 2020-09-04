Companies / Property Sisa Ngebulana becomes number one Rebosis shareholder again The founder of the first listed black-owned and managed property company is backing its recovery BL PREMIUM

The founder and CEO of Rebosis Property Fund, Sisa Ngebulana, has increased his stake in the struggling company to 30% in a show of confidence in the recovery of the business.

The transaction comes a few months after businessperson Zunaid Moti had bought shares in the company to become the fund’s largest shareholder at 18%.