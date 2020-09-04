Sisa Ngebulana becomes number one Rebosis shareholder again
The founder of the first listed black-owned and managed property company is backing its recovery
04 September 2020 - 17:11
The founder and CEO of Rebosis Property Fund, Sisa Ngebulana, has increased his stake in the struggling company to 30% in a show of confidence in the recovery of the business.
The transaction comes a few months after businessperson Zunaid Moti had bought shares in the company to become the fund’s largest shareholder at 18%.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now