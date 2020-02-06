Q&A: Holding estate agents to account, and making them more effective
06 February 2020 - 19:24
Mamodupi Mohlala-Mulaudzi has been in her role as head of the Estate Agencies Affairs Board (EAAB) for a year during which she has been trying to improve the weakened reputation of the state entity and to educate people that its role extends beyond merely issuing Fidelity Fund Certificates (FFCs) to estate agents.
The mandate of the EAAB has been extended by the forthcoming Property Practitioners Bill, the first time the legislation that governs estate agents, managing agents, auctioneers, bond originators, bridge financiers and other entities has been changed since 1975.
