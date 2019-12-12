Features / Cover Story SA’s top suburbs: amid the gloom, an R85m sale SA’s housing market is battered, but it means there are discounts aplenty – the largest sale last year was picked up for 30% less than the asking price BL PREMIUM

Homeowners and residential property investors will no doubt be pleased to see the back of 2019. Sadly, few if any South Africans have made money on bricks and mortar this year.

Those trying to sell properties in upper-income suburbs are experiencing particularly tough conditions as the number of buyers with more than R3m to splurge on a house has dwindled to multiyear lows.