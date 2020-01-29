Vukile Property Fund to say ‘adiós Namibia’ and ‘hola Spain’

JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) Vukile Property Fund will sell its Namibian assets valued at nearly R1bn by the end of 2020, saying it will focus mainly on SA and Spain.

The company’s management said in a presentation to shareholders on Wednesday that it would sell noncore assets in 2020 and introduce Spanish group Castellana Properties as a shareholder. It would decrease its relative debt levels by exiting Namibia, a noncore market.

Vukile first invested in Spain in 2017, so that the fund would be protected against a weak and volatile SA economy. The group has since acquired interests in two Spanish portfolios through its partner Castellana Properties, which had performed better than expected, it said.

Its Spanish exposure was worth R17bn and accounted for 48% of its total assets. Its directly held SA properties are worth about R15bn, while its Namibian assets are worth about R950m. It also owns stakes in SA property groups Fairvest and Arrowhead Properties, worth R552m and R515m, respectively.