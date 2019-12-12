Features / Cover Story SA’s worst-performing suburbs: Why prices in some areas have not budged There are various reasons why a suburb falls out of favour. Often it relates to an increase in crime and grime, or to construction activity and the related noise, dust and traffic congestion BL PREMIUM

House prices in a number of suburbs have grown less than 5% since 2017.

In real terms, that translates into a significant drop in value for something that is often billed as your main asset.