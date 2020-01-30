HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s new student development

WHERE: One&Only Le Saint Géran, Mauritius

PRICE: $2.5m-$13m

WHO: One&Only Resorts

SA investors can now own a freehold beachfront residence at the popular Mauritius resort. Its newly launched Private Homes offering includes 52 ultra-luxurious villas, which range in size from 280m² to 758m² and offer a choice of two to six bedrooms. Properties come with private terraces, gardens and large swimming pools. Buyers have access to all the resort’s leisure amenities.