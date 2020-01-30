HOT PROPERTY: Stellenbosch’s new student development
WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
PRICE: From R1.45m
WHO: RE/MAX
Heuer Court on Bird at 69 Bird Street, a new development aimed at the student rental market, offers 42 one-and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 27m² to 62m². Art Deco styling and integrated sound systems come standard with all units. Levies are R1,500 a month and include safety features and maintenance of the hydroponic garden.
WHERE: One&Only Le Saint Géran, Mauritius
PRICE: $2.5m-$13m
WHO: One&Only Resorts
SA investors can now own a freehold beachfront residence at the popular Mauritius resort. Its newly launched Private Homes offering includes 52 ultra-luxurious villas, which range in size from 280m² to 758m² and offer a choice of two to six bedrooms. Properties come with private terraces, gardens and large swimming pools. Buyers have access to all the resort’s leisure amenities.