SA Corporate declines takeover offers as MD decides to stay on

The property owner has rejected offers from both Dipula Income Fund and Emira Property Fund, among others

05 August 2019 - 12:47 Nick Hedley
Rory Mackey. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
SA Corporate Real Estate says it has rebuffed the takeover offers of its suitors, and that MD Rory Mackey has decided to stay on at the landlord after resigning in May.

The property owner, whose board has been in a state of flux and whose shares have tumbled over the past two years, said in June it had received buyout and merger offers from a number of interested parties.

Those included Dipula Income Fund, whose offer was worth R9bn, and Emira Property Fund.

“The SA Corporate board has considered the non-binding expressions of interest and has determined that it is not in the best interests of the company nor its shareholders to pursue the implementation of any of the proposals,” the landlord said on Monday.

The company also said that Mackey, who resigned as MD in May but agreed to stay on for his three-month notice period, had agreed to continue in that role for one year, “extendable by mutual agreement”.

Antoinette Basson, who quit as financial director in May, rescinded her resignation in July.

In June, Jeff Molobela was ousted as chair by the board, with Emily Hendricks assuming the role of interim chair. Molobela died later that month. 

SA Corporate’s shares were flat at R3.44 in early afternoon trade.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

