Dipula joins Emira in pursuing SA Corporate

JSE-listed landlord Dipula Income Fund has stepped forward as another possible suiter for SA Corporate Real Estate.

SA Corporate, the property owner whose board has been in a state of flux and whose shares have fallen over the past two years, said in June it had received buyout and merger offers from a number of interested parties.

Earlier in July, Emira Property Fund said it was keen to buy the company. Emira said it planned to offer 0.25 of its shares for every issued SA Corporate share.

On Friday, Dipula said it had proposed the acquisition of SA Corporate via “a friendly merger”. It first expressed its interest to the company’s board at the end of May, it said.

Based on initial estimates, its share-for-share offer was worth about R9bn, it said. This was a 26% premium to valuations on July 9.

SA Corporate shareholders would own about 64% of Dipula A shares and 70% of Dipula B shares if the transaction went ahead.

“Separately, both companies are capable of delivering strong income and distribution growth over the medium to long term,” Dipula said.

“The friendly merger will, however, effect a step-change in the combined business, unlocking immediate shareholder value and positioning the entity for short, medium and longer-term benefits.”

The merged entity would be a mid-cap real estate investment trust with a predominantly SA focus. It would have a portfolio worth about R27bn, better liquidity and stronger credit and equity ratings.

