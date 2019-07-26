Companies / Property

Dipula joins Emira in pursuing SA Corporate

JSE-listed landlord proposes acquisition of property group ‘via a friendly merger’

26 July 2019 - 11:22 Nick Hedley
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

JSE-listed landlord Dipula Income Fund has stepped forward as another possible suiter for SA Corporate Real Estate.

SA Corporate, the property owner whose board has been in a state of flux and whose shares have fallen over the past two years, said in June it had received buyout and merger offers from a number of interested parties.  

Earlier in July, Emira Property Fund said it was keen to buy the company. Emira said it planned to offer 0.25 of its shares for every issued SA Corporate share.

On Friday, Dipula said it had proposed the acquisition of SA Corporate via “a friendly merger”. It first expressed its interest to the company’s board at the end of May, it said.

Based on initial estimates, its share-for-share offer was worth about R9bn, it said. This was a 26% premium to valuations on  July 9.

SA Corporate shareholders would own about 64% of Dipula A shares and 70% of Dipula B shares if the transaction went ahead. 

“Separately, both companies are capable of delivering strong income and distribution growth over the medium to long term,” Dipula said.

“The friendly merger will, however, effect a step-change in the combined business, unlocking immediate shareholder value and positioning the entity for short, medium and longer-term benefits.”

The merged entity would be a mid-cap real estate investment trust with a predominantly SA focus. It would have a portfolio worth about R27bn, better liquidity and stronger credit and equity ratings.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

Dipula Income Fund investors told to be patient

CEO says investors can expect flat dividend growth in 2019
Companies
8 months ago

Listed property sector ‘too driven by short-term dividends’

The emphasis needs to go back to serving customers and investing responsibly, say industry professionals
Companies
1 year ago

Dipula will size up acquisition opportunities

Diversified real estate group Dipula Income Fund says it plans to take advantage of weak conditions
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Dipula plans to make acquisitions

Companies / Property

Fund managers keep faith in struggling Arrowhead Properties

Companies / Property

WATCH: Stock pick — Dipula Income Fund

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.