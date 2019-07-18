Companies / Property

Independent probe clears management of fraud, says SA Corporate

18 July 2019 - 09:34 Nick Hedley
File photo: BLOOMBERG/BRYAN VAN DER BEEK

SA Corporate Real Estate, the landlord in the crosshairs of suitors including Emira Property Fund, says an independent investigation has found no evidence of fraud or corruption by management.

In June, the company said an advocate was investigating allegations made by a whistle-blower.

“The report of the independent investigation has been received by the company and concluded that there was no evidence of fraud or corrupt conduct by members of management,” SA Corporate said on Thursday.

“The board is giving due consideration to the conclusions and recommendations to improve governance and processes where appropriate.”

It has been a turbulent few months for SA Corporate, whose board has been in a state of flux amid a gradual decline in its market valuation.

On Monday, the landlord said Antoinette Basson, the financial director who resigned in May, had decided to stay on in the role.

On May 19, Rory Mackey resigned as MD and Basson quit as financial director, with both agreeing to serve their three-month notice periods.

Executive changes continued in June, when Jeff Molobela was ousted as chair by the board. Emily Hendricks assumed the role of interim chair, and Molobela died later that month.

Meanwhile, SA Corporate said in June it had received buyout and merger offers from a number of suitors. 

Earlier in July, Emira Property Fund emerged as one of them, saying it planned to offer 0.25 of its shares for every issued SA Corporate share.

