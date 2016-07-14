GEPF mandates R10.5bn for housing in ‘gap market’

THE Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), through its investment manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), is to invest R10.5bn in the construction of housing for households that earn too much to get government subsidies and too little to qualify for bank loans.

The investment will be a boon to the "gap market", which has been held back through lack of finance as the target market is considered too risky by commercial lenders.

Households earning between R3,500 and R15,000 a month are being targeted. It is anticipated that many of the beneficiaries will be public servants.

The fund says about 954,000 government employees receive a housing allowance from the state of R1,200 a month yet only 30% of these individuals own houses.

The R10.5bn will comprise a debt facility to lender SA Home Loans at a "market-related" rate of return. The GEPF mandate requires an inflation plus 3% return on its infrastructure investments.

SA Home Loans is a specialist mortgage lender that is 50% owned by Standard Bank and 25% owned by the fund.

"More than anything, this investment is an expression of confidence in our service offering. This is a great deal for us as it provides us with lifetime funding and to be able to do our jobs more effectively," SA Home Loans CEO Kevin Penwarden said.

The GEPF owns assets worth about R1.6-trillion and has about 1.2-million contributing members. As many as 400,000 people receive a pension from the fund.

The R10.5bn investment will comprise a loan facility of R5bn for public service employees and R2bn for affordable housing financing as defined by the Financial Sector Code. Another R2bn will be made available to enable SA Home Loans to extend home loans to other qualifying applicants and R1.5bn to fund affordable housing.

The PIC said it wanted to achieve two types of returns: financial and social. Claudia Manning, a member of the PIC board, said: "Financial return means that PIC must generate profit for clients and social return means our investments should positively affect the social conditions of the stakeholders. Our view is that members of the GEPF should benefit during their active working years and during retirement and this is a social return. Investing in affordable housing finance schemes such as this provides these members with a real benefit."

Abel Sithole, principal executive officer of the GEPF, said many government employees did not qualify for bank and housing loans. "We are, therefore, excited about this investment.... Home ownership can restore people’s dignity."