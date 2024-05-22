Companies / Mining

Harmony Gold reports fatality at Free State mine

The employee died in a blasting incident at Phakisa mine, Harmony says

22 May 2024 - 19:04
by Nelson Banya
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Harmony Gold on Wednesday reported a fatality following a blasting accident at its Phakisa mine in the Free State.

The incident took place on May 21 and all blasting operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended ahead of an investigation into the cause of the incident, Harmony Gold said in a statement. The relevant authorities had been informed, including the department of mineral resources & energy.

At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in SA last year, according to Statista, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022.

Reuters 

AngloGold Ashanti reports increased production for the first quarter

Western Australia production was affected by a tropical cyclone
Companies
1 week ago

Grim start to the year for mining industry with two deaths

Two workers die at Harmony and Gold Fields in the first week of 2024
Companies
4 months ago

MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Terror of underground mining remains a constant

Thirteen miners at Impala Platinum died in the recent mineshaft accident
Opinion
5 months ago

Eleven miners die in ‘darkest day’ of Implats’ history

Accident raises questions about the safety of mining in SA, which has been plagued by fatalities and injuries
Companies
5 months ago
