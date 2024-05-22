Harmony Gold on Wednesday reported a fatality following a blasting accident at its Phakisa mine in the Free State.
The incident took place on May 21 and all blasting operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended ahead of an investigation into the cause of the incident, Harmony Gold said in a statement. The relevant authorities had been informed, including the department of mineral resources & energy.
At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in SA last year, according to Statista, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022.
Harmony Gold reports fatality at Free State mine
The employee died in a blasting incident at Phakisa mine, Harmony says
Harmony Gold on Wednesday reported a fatality following a blasting accident at its Phakisa mine in the Free State.
The incident took place on May 21 and all blasting operations at the mine have been temporarily suspended ahead of an investigation into the cause of the incident, Harmony Gold said in a statement. The relevant authorities had been informed, including the department of mineral resources & energy.
At least 54 workers died in mining-related accidents in SA last year, according to Statista, up from 49 fatalities recorded in 2022.
Reuters
AngloGold Ashanti reports increased production for the first quarter
Grim start to the year for mining industry with two deaths
MICHAEL SCHMIDT: Terror of underground mining remains a constant
Eleven miners die in ‘darkest day’ of Implats’ history
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Harmony Gold strikes historic wage deal with all unions
Harmony Gold investors reap R1bn reward
WATCH: Harmony Gold to pay record interim dividend
Harmony’s interim profit soars due to fillip from rand-gold price
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.