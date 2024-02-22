Harmony’s interim profit soars due to fillip from rand-gold price
The uncertain global environment has supported demand for gold, which is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset
22 February 2024 - 15:26
Harmony Gold’s share price shot up almost 10% after it reported that its interim profit to end-December would more than treble.
SA’s biggest gold producer by volume is in a sweet spot at present given the high gold price and weak rand. Its numbers will be further boosted by higher gold output...
