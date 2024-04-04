Harmony Gold and unions sign ground-breaking pay deal
Five-year agreement reached with all unions for the first time in its 73-year history, says CEO
04 April 2024 - 15:23
UPDATED 04 April 2024 - 17:37
In a historic wage agreement that guarantees labour stability in the mining industry, JSE-listed miner Harmony Gold has signed a multiyear, above-inflation pay deal that will see mineworkers getting increases of as much as R1,500 in 2029.
Harmony Gold and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), Solidarity and the United Association of SA (Uasa) signed the agreement in Johannesburg on Thursday after months of talks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.