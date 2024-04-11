Sibanye announces plans to cut another 3,000 jobs at SA mines
Sibanye has already cut about 2,600 jobs at its platinum group metals operation in SA this year
11 April 2024 - 12:44
Precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater (Sibanye) has announced additional restructuring plans at some of its SA gold mining operations that could result in 3,100 job losses.
It has entered section 189 consultations with organised labour and representatives of affected non-unionised employees...
