More than 4,000 Implats workers stage stayaway
Platinum producer hit by protests last year says two of its shafts have not opened
08 January 2024 - 20:02
About 40% (nearly 4,500) Impala Platinum (Implats) workers did not report back for duty on Monday in the wake of the illegal three-day underground protest that threatened production and rattled investors in December.
Implats accounts for about 20% of global primary platinum group metals output every year and oversees about 70,000 employees across SA, Zimbabwe and Canada...
