WATCH: Outlook for SA’s mining sector as output slides

SA’s mining output fell 3.3% year on year in January, dragged down by manganese ore, gold and diamond production. Business Day TV discussed the data with Stanlib’s chief economist, Kevin Lings, to get his views on where the mining sector is headed in 2024.
Business Day TV talks to Stanlib’s chief economist, Kevin Lings
