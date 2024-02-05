Sibanye boss Froneman keeps hunting for copper after failed Zambian bid

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the SA platinum mining giant is forging ahead with its search for copper assets in Africa after it was elbowed out in the final bidding round for Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines.
The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer is still looking for copper assets to buy across the African copper belt, even as Sibanye and its SA rivals battle a profit-squeezing slump in palladium and rhodium prices, Froneman said.
A unit of United Arab Emirates’ International Holdings Company bought a 51% stake in Mopani, beating Sibanye and China’s Zijin Mining Group, which had also expressed interest.
“Copper still remains one of the best commodities to have exposure to so it remains a very important part of our portfolio,” Froneman said.
Sibanye, spun out of some of SA’s oldest gold mines in 2013, has become a diversified producer with platinum, nickel and lithium assets in Africa, Europe and the US
“We continue to look for copper opportunities, but it’s not easy and the copper market has been overheated, but again it’s coming back slightly,” Froneman added.
Sibanye is trying to do deals in countries including Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is also pursuing a lithium project in Finland and plans to help build a new lithium mine in the US.
Plunging prices have already forced a restructuring at Sibanye’s palladium operations in Montana and at home.
The profit squeeze requires financial discipline in conducting deals, but is not a deterrent, Froneman said, adding: “Any good asset can be financed one way or another, and not necessarily with debt.”
SA’s Impala Platinum and Exxaro Resources are also hunting for copper, cobalt, lithium and nickel assets in Africa as global miners scramble for new sources of supply for minerals needed to move away from fossil fuels.
Froneman said Western governments may need to do more to help companies gain control of critical metal assets in Africa, as they are unable to compete financially with state-backed Chinese firms.
They also need to help meet Africa’s infrastructure requirements, helping to level the playing field for their companies to be competitive, Froneman said.
Chinese-state backed MMG last year agreed a $1.9bn deal to buy Botswana’s Khoemacau copper mine.
“They have to realise that if they want to become a preferred partner in Africa, they have to do a lot of what the Chinese have done in terms of building infrastructure and assisting companies to be more competitive,” Froneman said.
Sibanye boss Froneman keeps hunting for copper after failed Zambian bid
As the metal remains one of the best commodities to have exposure to, it remains a vital part of their portfolio, CEO says
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the SA platinum mining giant is forging ahead with its search for copper assets in Africa after it was elbowed out in the final bidding round for Zambia’s Mopani Copper Mines.
The Johannesburg-based precious metals producer is still looking for copper assets to buy across the African copper belt, even as Sibanye and its SA rivals battle a profit-squeezing slump in palladium and rhodium prices, Froneman said.
A unit of United Arab Emirates’ International Holdings Company bought a 51% stake in Mopani, beating Sibanye and China’s Zijin Mining Group, which had also expressed interest.
“Copper still remains one of the best commodities to have exposure to so it remains a very important part of our portfolio,” Froneman said.
Sibanye, spun out of some of SA’s oldest gold mines in 2013, has become a diversified producer with platinum, nickel and lithium assets in Africa, Europe and the US
“We continue to look for copper opportunities, but it’s not easy and the copper market has been overheated, but again it’s coming back slightly,” Froneman added.
Sibanye is trying to do deals in countries including Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It is also pursuing a lithium project in Finland and plans to help build a new lithium mine in the US.
Plunging prices have already forced a restructuring at Sibanye’s palladium operations in Montana and at home.
The profit squeeze requires financial discipline in conducting deals, but is not a deterrent, Froneman said, adding: “Any good asset can be financed one way or another, and not necessarily with debt.”
SA’s Impala Platinum and Exxaro Resources are also hunting for copper, cobalt, lithium and nickel assets in Africa as global miners scramble for new sources of supply for minerals needed to move away from fossil fuels.
Froneman said Western governments may need to do more to help companies gain control of critical metal assets in Africa, as they are unable to compete financially with state-backed Chinese firms.
They also need to help meet Africa’s infrastructure requirements, helping to level the playing field for their companies to be competitive, Froneman said.
Chinese-state backed MMG last year agreed a $1.9bn deal to buy Botswana’s Khoemacau copper mine.
“They have to realise that if they want to become a preferred partner in Africa, they have to do a lot of what the Chinese have done in terms of building infrastructure and assisting companies to be more competitive,” Froneman said.
Reuters
Why PGM investors need to brace for more bad news
Mining challenges raise likelihood of mergers and acquisitions
Northam Platinum holds up well amid PGM downturn
Sibanye-Stillwater appoints Melanie Naidoo-Vermaak as chief sustainability officer
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Zambia to restructure $1.5bn Glencore debt with new Mopani investor
Glencore’s SA coal production keeps rolling on
HILARY JOFFE: SA being left behind as miners woo our neighbours
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.